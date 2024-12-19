FAS puts on free bus service to Kuala Lumpur for Singapore-Malaysia match

SINGAPORE: Fans of the Lions can get a free bus ride to Kuala Lumpur for Friday’s (Dec 20) ASEAN football championship match between Singapore and Malaysia, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

The Lions will face their Causeway rivals at the Bukit Jalil Stadium as they hope to keep their ASEAN Championship dream alive after a 4-2 defeat to Thailand on Tuesday.

Tsutomu Ogura's Singapore side need a win or a draw against Malaysia for any chance of progressing to the semi-finals .

The pick-up point for Friday’s free, round trip transport service is at Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore at 11am, FAS said.

The buses are estimated to arrive at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur at 6pm, about 3 hours before kick off at 9pm.

They will leave Bukit Jalil Stadium at 11.30pm before arriving back at Jalan Besar Stadium at 6am the following day.

To secure their seat, fans must submit their details via a Google form by 3pm on Thursday. Proof of ticket purchase for the match will be required.