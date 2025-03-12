Freeman at centre, Roebuck on wing for England v Wales

BAGSHOT, England : England coach Steve Borthwick has opted for a new-look midfield partnership for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales, with prolific winger Tommy Freeman switching to outside centre alongside Northampton club mate Fraser Dingwall.

Freeman, who has scored a try in all four England games in the Championship, had been earmarked as a possible centre option for a while and replaces the injured Ollie Lawrence.

Tom Roebuck starts on the right wing, with Elliot Daly moving to the left wing and Marcus Smith at fullback.

In the pack Luke Cowan-Dickie returns to the starting hooker berth, with Ben Curry starting in the back row alongside twin brother Tom and Ben Earl reverting to Number Eight.

Uncapped 20-year-old Northampton flanker Henry Pollock is on the bench, alongside George Ford, who is in line for his 99th cap.

England will aim to beat Wales with a bonus point then hope table-topping France fail to beat Scotland in Paris to open the door for their first title since 2020.

England team to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday:

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 43 caps)

14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 3 caps)

13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 72 caps)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 22 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 70 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 48 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 49 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 92 caps) – captain

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 27 caps)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 60 caps)

7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 10 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 41 caps)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 100 caps) – vice-captain

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 10 caps)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

19. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 14 caps)

20. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

21. Tom Willis (Saracens, 5 caps)

22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

23. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps)