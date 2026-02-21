Freestyle-Canada's Sharpe to miss women's halfpipe final after crash

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 21 : Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe, who was trying to claim a third Olympic medal in women's halfpipe, will not be able to compete in Saturday's finals at the Milano Cortina Games after a crash two days ago, Team Canada said.

The 33-year-old Sharpe's strong run in her first trip down the halfpipe elevated her to third place in the qualifying round on Thursday. However, she fell on the second run and was taken off the slope in Livigno on a stretcher.

Team Canada provided no details on her condition other than to say she had returned to the athlete village "after a brief precautionary stay in the hospital.

"She has unfortunately not been cleared by (the Canadian Olympic Committee) and Freestyle Canada medical staff to participate in finals tonight," a Team Canada statement said.

"We are sending Cassie and her family well wishes and she is grateful for all of the support."

Sharpe won a gold medal in 2018 and a silver in 2022.