Freestyle skiing-American Owens misses first round of moguls qualifiers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China : American Kai Owens, who fell in a practice session this week, did not participate in the first round of women's Olympic freestyle moguls qualifiers on Thursday.

Owens, a 17-year-old born in China and raised in the United States, had been due to start fourth in the qualifiers.

Owens on Wednesday posted photos of her bruised and swollen face on Instagram and said she had had a "little crash".

"I'm doing well, in high spirits, and working with our medical team to evaluate and make the best decisions," she said, thanking her supporters for their good wishes.

