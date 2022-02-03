Logo
Freestyle skiing-American Owens misses first round of moguls qualifiers
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men and Women Moguls Training - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 1, 2022. Kai Owens of the U.S. during training REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men and Women Moguls Training - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 1, 2022. Kai Owens of the U.S. receives medical attention after falling during training REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
03 Feb 2022 06:21PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 06:21PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : American Kai Owens, who fell in a practice session this week, did not participate in the first round of women's Olympic freestyle moguls qualifiers on Thursday.

Owens, a 17-year-old born in China and raised in the United States, had been due to start fourth in the qualifiers.

Owens on Wednesday posted photos of her bruised and swollen face on Instagram and said she had had a "little crash".

"I'm doing well, in high spirits, and working with our medical team to evaluate and make the best decisions," she said, thanking her supporters for their good wishes.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

