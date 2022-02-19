Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Freestyle skiing-New Zealand's Porteous blasts to gold in halfpipe, Wise settles for silver
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Freestyle skiing-New Zealand's Porteous blasts to gold in halfpipe, Wise settles for silver

Freestyle skiing-New Zealand's Porteous blasts to gold in halfpipe, Wise settles for silver
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski - Halfpipe - Final - Run 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 19, 2022. Gold medallist Nico Porteous of New Zealand celebrates with teammate Miguel Porteous of New Zealand after his win. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
19 Feb 2022 11:03AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 12:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China :Facing gusts of freezing wind, Nico Porteous won gold in the freeski halfpipe final at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, as members of New Zealand's team broke into a traditional haka to celebrate the first Kiwi man to win a gold at the Winter Games.

Defending champion David Wise of the United States settled for silver.

Chasing Wise's lead in the first run Porteous landed massive back-to-back 1620s to earn his best score of 93 in his opening run, making four-and-a-half revolutions in the air.

"I'm so, so happy and I'm currently over the moon. I still can't really believe it," said Porteous, who won bronze at Pyeongchang four years ago.

"The weather conditions were tough today. It was very slow and it was quite challenging. But I stomped what I knew and tried my best and left everything out there," the 20-year-old said, noting that Saturday was the coldest day this season.

Wise, who won gold in the halfpipe at both the Pyeongchang and Sochi Games, took silver with 90.75 after the American was unable to beat the New Zealander in his final run.

"It's a whole lot better than no medal at all," Wise told reporters after the final.

Alex Ferreira of the United States, who took the bronze with his best run score of 86.75, said it was a "super difficult" final despite having prepared for bad weather conditions.

"Everyone feels same amount of pressure," the 27-year-old skier said.

"My goal was to get the gold and I didn't get it but to get on the podium under these conditions feels like I got the gold."

Skiers soared over a giant halfpipe as frosty wind pushed air temperatures down to -22 degree Celsius (-7.6°F). Several skiers crashed and fell into the pipe from the outset and many of them commented on the strong wind.

American Aaron Blunck, who dropped into the halfpipe last on Saturday, crashed and fell to the bottom of the pipe. After a few moments surrounded by medical staff, the American skied down the course to applause from his teammates and rivals.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us