Freestyle skiing: Freeski slopestyle qualifiers postponed due to snow
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualification - Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 13, 2022. Workers clear the course as the start is delayed. (Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez)

13 Feb 2022 10:10AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 11:37AM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China: The women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Games were postponed on Sunday (Feb 13) due to snow, organisers said.

Venue officials did not immediately know when the event would be rescheduled.

Steady snow had been falling on the course and organisers had earlier delayed the event by two hours.

A total of 27 skiers were scheduled to participate in the qualifiers on Sunday, including home favourite Eileen Gu, who picked up the Big Air gold medal on Tuesday.

Italian skier Elisa Maria Nakab crashed during a practice run on the course earlier on Sunday and could be seen bleeding from the mouth.

Air temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou as steady snow fell on the course.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/aj

