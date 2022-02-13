Freestyle skiing: Freeski slopestyle qualifiers postponed due to snow

ZHANGJIAKOU, China: The women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Games were postponed on Sunday (Feb 13) due to snow, organisers said.

Venue officials did not immediately know when the event would be rescheduled.

Steady snow had been falling on the course and organisers had earlier delayed the event by two hours.

A total of 27 skiers were scheduled to participate in the qualifiers on Sunday, including home favourite Eileen Gu, who picked up the Big Air gold medal on Tuesday.

Italian skier Elisa Maria Nakab crashed during a practice run on the course earlier on Sunday and could be seen bleeding from the mouth.

Air temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou as steady snow fell on the course.