Freestyle skiing: Gu advances to Big Air final, Oldham and Ledeux lead qualifier

Beijing: US-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu breathed a sigh of relief as her third run in the qualifier event for Big Air freeski at the Beijing Olympics on Monday drew loud applause from the audience.

After losing her skis in landing during her second jump, the 18-year-old knew she would need a good trick to make it to the finals, as participants are judged on the best two out of three runs in Big Air events.

Gu chose to do a right 900 Buick, which she failed at in the second run, instead of the planned 1260 spin. She delivered, winning a 72.25, ending on 5th in the qualifier with 161.25.

"There was a lot of pressure going into it. I just know for myself, I would not feel satisfied if I didn't make finals," Gu told reporters about her third run.

"I'm happy to be able to perform under pressure and I think that it speaks a lot to the volume of the mental training that I've been putting on."