Freestyle skiing-Jakara Anthony wins Australia its first Winter Games gold in over a decade

Freestyle skiing-Jakara Anthony of Australia wins gold in women's moguls
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Final 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Jakara Anthony of Australia celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Final 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Jakara Anthony of Australia in action. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Moguls - Final 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Jakara Anthony of Australia in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake
06 Feb 2022 09:06PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 09:19PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China :Jakara Anthony of Australia won gold in the women's freestyle skiing moguls event on Sunday, barreling down a steep course and completing backflips to earn her country its first gold medal at the Winter Games in over a decade.

Anthony, 23, who came fourth in the 2018 Games, unseated Perrine Laffont of France, who won gold in the event four years ago. Laffont eventually came in fourth on Sunday.

On Twitter, the Australian Olympic Committee said Sunday marked the most successful day in the country's Winter Olympics history.

American Jaelin Kauf took silver, earning 80.28 points in her final run, while Anastasiia Smirnova of the Russian Olympic Committee won bronze.

(Reporting by Mari Saito and Winni Zhou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

