Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Freestyle skiing-Russia to protest Tatalina's low score in slopestyle final - RIA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Freestyle skiing-Russia to protest Tatalina's low score in slopestyle final - RIA

15 Feb 2022 02:08PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 02:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Russia's Freestyle Federation said on Tuesday it would complain about the low score for Russian Olympic Committee skier Anastasia Tatalina in the women's freeski slopestyle final to the sport's governing body, the RIA news agency reported.

Tatalina ended up in fourth place after landing a double cork 1440 in her third and final run earlier in the day.

"We will prepare an analytical report and send it to FIS, which puts together judging teams," Alexei Kurashov, president of the Russian Freestyle Federation, told RIA, referring to the International Ski Federation (FIS).

"We will express our disagreement with Tatalina’s scores.”

Tatalina initially appeared excited after finishing her run and looked surprised when the judges gave her a score of 75.51, ending her hopes of making it on the podium.

"It wasn't honest, that's all I can say about the results," the Russian news agency quoted Tatalina as saying.

"In my last attempt I did a Double 14 (trick). Today nobody did one. It is a very difficult trick, and after the attempt I received only 75 points. We are going to assess the situation with the training staff," she added.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the slopestyle final, while China's Eileen Gu took silver. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru took home bronze.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us