Freestyle skiing-Snowfall delays start of freeski slopestyle qualifiers
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualification - Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 13, 2022. Workers clear the course as the start is delayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Qualification - Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 13, 2022. A snow cannon is pictured as the start is delayed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
13 Feb 2022 10:10AM (Updated: 13 Feb 2022 10:10AM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : The start of the women's freeski slopestyle qualifiers on Sunday has been delayed due to a steady snowfall on the course, organisers said.

The qualifiers will not take place before 0400 GMT.

A total of 27 skiers were scheduled to participate in the qualifiers on Sunday, including home favourite Eileen Gu, who picked up the Big Air gold medal on Tuesday.

Air temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius (5°F) at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou as steady snow fell on the course.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

