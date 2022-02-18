Logo
Freestyle skiing-Switzerland win gold and silver in men's ski cross
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Cross - Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 18, 2022. Gold medallist Ryan Regez of Switzerland celebrates after his win. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Cross - Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 18, 2022. Ryan Regez of Switzerland and Alex Fiva of Switzerland in action. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Ski Cross - Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 18, 2022. Ryan Regez of Switzerland leads ahead of Alex Fiva of Switzerland. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
18 Feb 2022 03:33PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 03:33PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : First-time Olympian Ryan Regez of Switzerland took gold in the men's ski cross final on Friday at the Beijing Games, while fellow Swiss skier Alex Fiva claimed silver.

Regez dominated from the start, leading the pack to zoom over the technical section at the start of the course, putting plenty of distance between himself and the rest of the pack.

Sergey Ridzik of the Russian Olympic Committee, who won the bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago, had to again settle for third place on Friday.

Heavy snow overnight complicated the event at the Genting Snow Park, with skiers flying over fresh powder on a course that is more than 1,200 metres long and features big jumps, rollers and high-banked turns.

The air temperature fell to -15.8 degree Celsius (3.6°F) ahead of the final.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

