Freestyle skiing: Wallberg thanks Sweden's PM for easing virus restrictions

ZHANGJIAKOU, China: Moments after winning Olympic gold in the freestyle moguls on Saturday (Feb 5), Sweden's Walter Wallberg received a congratulatory call from his Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Wallberg, who beat Canadian defending champion Mikael Kingsbury in a surprise victory, thanked the premier for easing coronavirus virus restrictions in the country.

"She told me 'well done' and she was impressed with my skiing," Wallberg told reporters, explaining how the premier also asked the 21-year-old how he planned to celebrate.

"(With restrictions lifting) It's probably going to be a special one so I thanked her for that," he said.

Andersson told a news conference this week it was time to open up the country again, despite the high number of COVID-19 cases as it banks on booster shots and high rates of past infections to keep hospitalisation rates manageable.

Wallberg, who has struggled with serious knee injuries, was asked if he would get a call from Sweden's king next.

"I think that's the last one," he laughed.