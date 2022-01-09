Logo
Freiburg squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Arminia
09 Jan 2022 01:24AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 01:21AM)
FREIBURG, Germany : Freiburg squandered a two-goal lead and conceded an 87th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with visitors Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and drop to fourth place as the Bundesliga resumed after a three-week winter break.

Bryan Lasme slotted in from a difficult angle three minutes from the end to snatch a point for the visitors, who had cut the deficit on the hour.

Freiburg went in front when Janik Haberer drilled in a volley in the sixth minute. The hosts hit the crossbar a little later and were denied repeatedly by Arminia keeper Stefan Ortega, whose superb saves kept the visitors in the game.

But he could do nothing when Jeong Woo-yeong headed in from eight metres out to give Freiburg a two-goal cushion.

Arminia top scorer Masaya Okugawa pulled back a goal with a fluttering shot from outside the box. It was the Japanese midfielder's sixth goal of the campaign and he has now scored in the last three league matches.

Lasme then battled his way into the box but was dragged wide towards the goal line before threading a low shot past his marker and keeper Benjamin Uphoff for the equaliser.

Freiburg drop to fourth on 30 points, one behind Hoffenheim who went up to third place with a 3-1 win over Augsburg. Bayern Munich lead the title race with 43 points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

