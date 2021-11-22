Logo
Freiburg suffer second defeat in a row against Frankfurt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - November 21, 2021 Eintracht Frankfurt's Tuta and SC Freiburg's Manuel Gulde in action as Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic scores their second goal from a free kick REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - November 21, 2021 SC Freiburg's Maximilian Eggestein in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - November 21, 2021 Eintracht Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre in action with SC Freiburg's Manuel Gulde and Maximilian Eggestein REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - November 21, 2021 Eintracht Frankfurt's Makoto Hasebe in action with SC Freiburg's Lucas Holer REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - November 21, 2021 Eintracht Frankfurt's Djibril Sow in action with SC Freiburg's Maximilian Eggestein REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
22 Nov 2021 01:04AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 01:24AM)
FREIBURG, Germany: Surprise packages Freiburg suffered a second consecutive league defeat with a 2-0 home loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday as they stayed third in the Bundesliga and missed the chance to close on leaders Bayern Munich.

Freiburg, who had suffered their first league loss of the season in their last game against Bayern, are on 22 points, with Borussia Dortmund on 27 in second and Bayern, who lost 2-1 to Augsburg, on 28.

It was Eintracht's second win in a row and the Eagles had a bit of luck on their side when Jesper Lindstrom benefited from a bad clearance to take the lead in the 34th minute.

Freiburg had had the better chances but they were even unluckier in the 42nd minute when Filip Kostic whipped in a an awkward free kick that sailed past half a dozen players with none making contact before sailing in at the far post as keeper Mark Flekken looked on.

Source: Reuters

