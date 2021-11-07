Logo
French champions Lille held to 1-1 draw as Angers strike late
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Angers - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 6, 2021 Angers' Azzedine Ounahi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Angers - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 6, 2021 Angers players celebrates their first goal scored by Azzedine Ounahi REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Angers - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - November 6, 2021 Lille's Tiago Djalo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
07 Nov 2021 02:34AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 03:15AM)
Lille defender Tiago Djalo's first-half strike was cancelled out by Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi's effort eight minutes from time as the reigning French champions were held to a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday (Nov 6).

The draw extended Lille's winless run in the league to four matches, leaving them 12th in the table with 16 points from 13 games while Angers are seventh, two points ahead of their opponents.

Djalo gave Lille the lead with a right-footed shot from the centre of the penalty area that found the top left corner in the 27th minute following midfielder Renato Sanches's cross.

It was the Portuguese centre back's first goal for the club.

Lille had a number of chances to double their advantage, but Angers left it late to secure a point as Ounahi tucked the ball past goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and into the bottom right corner following an assist by Billal Brahimi.

The champions endured a nervy finish after being reduced to 10 men in the dying seconds, as Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana picked up two quick yellow cards.

Source: Reuters

