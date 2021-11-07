French champions Lille held to 1-1 draw as Angers strike late

Lille defender Tiago Djalo's first-half strike was cancelled out by Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi's effort eight minutes from time as the reigning French champions were held to a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday (Nov 6).

The draw extended Lille's winless run in the league to four matches, leaving them 12th in the table with 16 points from 13 games while Angers are seventh, two points ahead of their opponents.

Djalo gave Lille the lead with a right-footed shot from the centre of the penalty area that found the top left corner in the 27th minute following midfielder Renato Sanches's cross.

It was the Portuguese centre back's first goal for the club.

Lille had a number of chances to double their advantage, but Angers left it late to secure a point as Ounahi tucked the ball past goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and into the bottom right corner following an assist by Billal Brahimi.

The champions endured a nervy finish after being reduced to 10 men in the dying seconds, as Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana picked up two quick yellow cards.