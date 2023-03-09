Logo
French court upholds corruption sentence for Papa Massata Diack
French court upholds corruption sentence for Papa Massata Diack

FILE PHOTO: Papa Massata Diack, the son of former world athletics chief Lamine Diack, attends a news conference in Dakar, Senegal September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

09 Mar 2023 08:53PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 08:53PM)
PARIS : Paris' appeal court on Thursday upheld a corruption conviction for Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack, the late former head of world athletic's governing body.

Papa Massata, who has denied all wrongdoing, is currently in Senegal, where he fled seven years ago when the French investigation first began.

Papa Massata and his father were at the heart of a scandal that involved taking kickbacks from Russian athletes in return for concealing positive drug tests, which enabled them to continue competing, including at the 2012 London Olympics.

Source: Reuters

