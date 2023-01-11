Logo
French federation president Le Graet 'taking a step' back - FFF
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2022 Ballon d'Or - Chatelet Theatre, Paris, France - October 17, 2022 President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet before the awards REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - French Football Federation (FFF) executive committee meeting - French Football Federation headquarters, Paris, France - January 11, 2023 Members of the media wait for President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet to arrive for the FFF executive committee meeting outside the French Football Federation headquarters REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 14, 2022 President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet and FIFA president Gianni Infantino and are seen during the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
11 Jan 2023 09:23PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 10:08PM)
PARIS: Noel Le Graet, the president of France's FFF soccer federation has been suspended from his duties and Vice Chairman Philippe Diallo was named acting interim Chairman, BFM television said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The news followed an urgent meeting of the FFF executive committee.

Le Graet, 81, has been in the firing line over allegations of sexual harassment which he denies and criticism of French soccer icon and 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, which drew the ire of players and politicians.

Source: Reuters

