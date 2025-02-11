French flyhalf Ntamack suspended for Italy match, but can face Ireland

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack will miss the next Six Nations match against Italy through suspension but will be allowed to return for the Ireland clash once he takes part in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.

Ntamack picked up a yellow card for a shoulder-to-head tackle on Ben Thomas late in France's 43-0 win over Wales last month, which was upgraded to a red card following a review.

The disciplinary committee determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate but reduced this to three after Ntamack accepted he committed an act of foul play, along with his exemplary disciplinary record.

The Six Nations initially said Ntamack would miss the England game at Twickenham last Saturday, which France lost 26-25, and have now confirmed his suspension will cover the Italy match in Rome on February 23.

Ntamack can apply to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme, which is aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play, and this would substitute the final match of his sanction.

This would leave Ntamack available for France's crunch clash with Six Nations leaders Ireland in Dublin on March 8. France are second in the standings on six points, four behind Ireland.