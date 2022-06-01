Logo
French govt says minister Darmanin backed by Macron despite soccer trouble
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 A pitch invader is apprehended by stewards as Real Madrid's Toni Kroos watches after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

01 Jun 2022 06:44PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 07:47PM)
PARIS :French President Emmanuel Macron backs his interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, in the face of mounting criticism over the police handling of crowds of supporters at last Saturday's Champions League soccer final in Paris, the government said on Wednesday.

The match at the Stade de France, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police held back people trying to enter ground. Riot police tear-gassed some fans, including children.

Police and French officials say many Liverpool fans were trying to force their way into the ground.

Darmanin has said there were forged tickets "on an industrial scale" and many Liverpool fans turned up without valid tickets, leading to a crush around the stadium. The police action prevented deaths from occuring, he said.

However, Darmanin's version of events has been challenged by Liverpool fans present at the match and Darmanin has been criticised by politicians in both France and Britain over how the event was handled.

"The President of the Republic has full confidence in Gerald Darmanin as Interior Minister," government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire told reporters.

The situation could have been handled better, she said.

Source: Reuters

