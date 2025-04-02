French Grand Prix confirmed on MotoGP calendar until 2031

The French Grand Prix will remain on the MotoGP calendar until 2031 after the contract to race at Le Mans was extended, MotoGP said on Wednesday.

The promoter contract was set to expire in 2026 but with the renewal the famous track will host five more grands prix.

"France already has an incredible legacy in motorsport, and we're proud that our French Grand Prix has added to that at the same time as attracting a huge new wave of fans to the event, area and to the sport itself," Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, said in a statement.

MotoGP said 297,471 fans flocked to Le Mans last year, which made it the highest-attended Grand Prix in history.

The 2024 race was won by eventual world champion Jorge Martin, who has yet to start a race this year with his new team Aprilia after injuries in pre-season testing.

The French Grand Prix is the sixth round of this season's championship from May 9-11.