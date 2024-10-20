French league condemns homophobic chants by PSG fans

Homophobic chants by Paris St Germain fans during their Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg were condemned on Sunday by the French football league's governing body (LFP) which will investigate the incident.

PSG won Saturday's game 4-2 but it was marred by the chanting of home fans targeting Olympique de Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who previously played for PSG.

Marseille and PSG play each other next weekend.

"These new discriminatory chants by Paris Saint-Germain fans are unacceptable even though the whole of professional football has been working for several seasons to ban homophobic behaviour and chants from stadiums," the LFP said in a statement.

Four PSG players were given one-match suspensions over their role in offensive chants after a win over Marseille last season.