French minister Darmanin: Liverpool supporters do pose public order problems

PARIS : French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the French Senate on Wednesday that Liverpool supporters did represent a public disorder risk, as he sought to defend France's handling of last weekend's Champions League soccer final which was marred by crowd trouble.

"It is clear - all the security services notes say so - that the people of Liverpool pose public order problems. Not all its supporters, but a small part of its supporters," said Darmanin, as he was questioned by French Senators.

Spain's Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

Liverpool fans have said they were treated in a heavy-handed manner by French police and that the vast majority were not causing trouble. Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has also demanded an apology from the French sports minister.