Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

French minister Darmanin: Liverpool supporters do pose public order problems
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

French minister Darmanin: Liverpool supporters do pose public order problems

French minister Darmanin: Liverpool supporters do pose public order problems

FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin waits for the start of a repatriations conference in Vienna, Austria February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

02 Jun 2022 01:21AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 01:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the French Senate on Wednesday that Liverpool supporters did represent a public disorder risk, as he sought to defend France's handling of last weekend's Champions League soccer final which was marred by crowd trouble.

"It is clear - all the security services notes say so - that the people of Liverpool pose public order problems. Not all its supporters, but a small part of its supporters," said Darmanin, as he was questioned by French Senators.

Spain's Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

Liverpool fans have said they were treated in a heavy-handed manner by French police and that the vast majority were not causing trouble. Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has also demanded an apology from the French sports minister.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us