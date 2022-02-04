French national rugby union coach Galthie tests positive for COVID-19

PARIS: Fabien Galthie, the coach of France's national rugby union team, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is therefore unlikely to be present pitch-side for France's opening Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday, Galthie said.

"This morning, I tested positive COVID-19. I am doing well and I have light symptoms," wrote Galthie on his Twitter account (@FGalthie) on Friday.

"As a result, I am going to self-isolate and will be working remotely this week. Raphaël Ibañez and the rest of my staff, in whom I have full confidence, will be acting as my go-betweens on the pitch," added Galthie.

France start their Six Nations campaign on Feb 6 against Italy at the Stade de France, but the team - known "Les Bleus" - have been hit by COVID-19 cases within their squad.