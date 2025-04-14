French officials probe bottle attack on Van der Poel

PARIS - French justice officials have launched an investigation after cycling champion Mathieu van der Poel had a plastic bottle hurled at his face during his triumphant ride to a third consecutive Paris-Roubaix victory on Sunday.

"An investigation was opened into the charge of violence with a weapon in order to identify and arrest the perpetrator," Lille prosecutor Carole Etienne said on X.

The Dutch rider was struck while powering solo over a cobbled section with 33 kilometers remaining in the prestigious one-day classic, often called "The Hell of the North".

"It's not normal. It was a full bottle, it's maybe half a kilogram and I rode 50kph, it was like a stone hitting my face," the visibly angered Van der Poel told reporters on Sunday.

"This is just not acceptable. If they spit or throw beer, it's also unacceptable but that's a different story. This is really something we have to take legal action against."

Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported on Monday that the spectator who launched the projectile has since surrendered to Flemish police.

