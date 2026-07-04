French officials told they can cancel Tour stages in extreme heat

PARIS, July 3 : Regional officials will be allowed to cancel Tour de France stages if a red heatwave alert is issued, according to a French Interior Ministry document seen by Reuters on Friday, as the race prepares for potentially extreme temperatures.

"In exceptional circumstances, and in consultation with the organiser and all relevant parties, you may decide to cancel a stage if health or operational conditions no longer allow for the simultaneous safeguarding of spectators and staff, and the continued provision of emergency services to the public," the document addressed to regional prefects said.

Speaking ahead of the Tour's departure in Barcelona on Saturday, race director Christian Prudhomme said he was confident the event could deal with extreme weather.

"We are ready to adapt anywhere, anytime, all the time," Prudhomme told reporters on Friday.

"There is a heat protocol in place for several years now, which takes into account not only the temperature but also humidity, wind and speed, bearing in mind that the riders are top-level athletes, well accustomed to high temperatures," he added.

In Carcassonne, which hosts the first French departure of this year's Tour in Tuesday's fourth stage, temperatures could reach 39 degrees Celsius, according to forecasts.

A June heatwave in France led to 2,025 excess deaths, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said earlier on Friday.