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French Open champion Andreeva beats Linette in Wimbledon first round
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French Open champion Andreeva beats Linette in Wimbledon first round

French Open champion Andreeva beats Linette in Wimbledon first round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates winning her first round match against Poland's Magda Linette REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
French Open champion Andreeva beats Linette in Wimbledon first round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her first round match against Poland's Magda Linette REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
French Open champion Andreeva beats Linette in Wimbledon first round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 26, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva during a practice session ahead of the tournament REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
French Open champion Andreeva beats Linette in Wimbledon first round
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2026 Poland's Magda Linette in action during her first round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
30 Jun 2026 03:26AM
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LONDON, June 29 : French Open champion Mirra Andreeva was given a good grasscourt workout on Monday before beating 59th-ranked Pole Magda Linette 7-5 6-4 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old Russian fifth seed, who triumphed at Roland Garros this month, used her big serve to great effect with eight aces but she also produced seven double faults as she tried to outgun the experienced Linette, 15 years her senior.

Linette produced some delicate dropshots and sharp volleys to test Andreeva as the players traded service breaks in both sets, but the Russian hit two unreturnable serves to take the first set and wore down her opponent in the second, serving out for the win.

Andreeva is bidding to become the first player to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles since Serena Williams in 2015.

She faces a tough second round battle with 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Source: Reuters
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