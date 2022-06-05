Logo
French Open champion Swiatek is 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during the trophies ceremony after winning the women's singles final match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group D - Poland v Wales - Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland - June 1, 2022 Poland's Robert Lewandowski REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
05 Jun 2022 11:13AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 11:13AM)
French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" after finding out Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay.

Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday's final, Swiatek had a handshake and a quick hug with her compatriot after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team.

"I didn't know (Lewandowski was in the stands), and I'm happy about that, because I would get so stressed," Swiatek told reporters.

"Well, I'm happy that he's here, honestly. I don't know if he's like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow.

"He's been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels hard to believe that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I hope he's going to come back. Yeah, I don't know. Just overwhelmed."

Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win.

Source: Reuters

