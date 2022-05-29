Logo
French Open day eight
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2022 General view during the second round match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and France's Corentin Moutet REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

29 May 2022 08:24PM (Updated: 29 May 2022 08:24PM)
PARIS : Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT):

1204 FERNANDEZ SEES OFF ANISIMOVA

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time after clinching a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova in just under two hours.

Fernandez, 19, will take on Martina Trevisan after the Italian beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10) 7-5.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius (56 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon and Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

