French Open day four

PARIS, May 27 : Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday(times GMT):

1145 SWIATEK ON COLLISION COURSE WITH OSTAPENKO

Third seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Bejlek 6-2 6-3 to move into the third round.

Four-times champion Swiatek will meet either Magda Linette or Jelena Ostapenko, a former champion who has never lost to the Pole in six previous matches.

1040 BENCIC THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Swiss 11th Seed Belinda Bencic was the first woman to move into the third round after she registered a 6-4 6-0 victory over American Caty McNally. READ MORE:

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0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in hot conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures in Paris around 28 degrees Celsius and forecast to rise to about 32 degrees, with light winds expected.

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, seeded third, will open proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Czech player Sara Bejlek, while 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic faces Valentin Royer later in the day.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Sara Bejlek (Czech Republic) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Kaitlin Quevedo (Spain)

Valentin Royer (France) v 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany) COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

8-Alex De Minaur (Australia) v Alexander Blockx (Belgium)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

13-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Solana Sierra (Argentina)

15-Casper Ruud (Norway) v Hamad Medjedovic (Serbia)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Caty McNally (U.S.) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Argentina) v 11-Andrey Rublev

32-Ugo Humbert (France) v Quentin Halys (France)

8-Mirra Andreeva v Marina Bassols Ribera (Spain)