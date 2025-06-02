French Open Day Nine

PARIS :Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT):

0904 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius.

World number one Jannik Sinner takes on 17th-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, while 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be chasing a milestone 100th French Open win when he meets Cameron Norrie.

Second seed Coco Gauff faces Ekaterina Alexandrova and British hopes rest on Norrie and fifth seed Jack Draper, who is up against the entertaining Alexander Bublik.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 0900 GMT)

20-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Lois Boisson (France) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 17-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

6-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 17-Daria Kasatkina (Australia)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Hailey Baptiste (U.S.)

Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)

