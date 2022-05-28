Logo
French Open day seven
French Open day seven

French Open day seven

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 23, 2022 General view of a tennis ball on a clay court REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

28 May 2022 08:48PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 08:48PM)
PARIS : Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (times GMT):

1140 SWIATEK TOO STRONG FOR KOVINIC

World number one Iga Swiatek navigated a shaky second set to hold off Danka Kovinic 6-3 7-5 and advance to the last 16 in Paris, extending her winning run to 31 matches.

Swiatek, 20, will face either home favourite Alize Cornet or Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen for a place in the quarter-finals.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partially sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

