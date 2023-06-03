French Open day seven

PARIS : Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT):

0907 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under bright sunshine at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66°F). Fourth seed Casper Ruud faces Zhang Zhizhen in the opening third-round match of the day.

Elena Rybakina and Holger Rune are also in action on Court Philippe-Chatrier along with top seed Iga Swiatek. Alexander Zverev meets Frances Tiafoe in the night session.

Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur play later on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

