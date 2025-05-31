French Open Day Seven

PARIS : Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT):

1228 SINNER OUTCLASSES LEHECKA

Top seed Jannik Sinner continued his quest for a fourth Grand Slam title and first Roland Garros crown as the Italian secured a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 6-2 win over unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka.

1207 PEGULA OVERCOMES VONDROUSOVA

American third seed Jessica Pegula rallied from a set down to knock out former Wimbledon champion and 2019 Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova 3-6 6-4 6-2.

1042 KASATKINA CRUSHES BADOSA

Russian-born Australian 17th seed and 2022 Roland Garros semi-finalist Daria Kasatkina made light work of Paula Badosa, beating the Spanish 10th seed 6-1 7-5.

1030 ANDREEVA STEAMROLLS PUTINTSEVA

Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, a quarter-finalist last year at Roland Garros, carved out a comfortable 6-3 6-1 victory over Kazakh 32nd seed Yulia Putintseva to book a place in the round of 16.

1013 FILS TO SKIP FEW TOURNAMENTS AFTER WITHDRAWAL

French world number 14 Arthur Fils said he will miss "some tournaments" after pulling out of Saturday's third-round clash against Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev due to a stress fracture in his back.

"I'm going to skip some tournaments. I don't know which one yet. I will try to be ready for Wimbledon, but we are not sure," said Fils, who came through a punishing five-setter to beat unseeded Spaniard Jaume Munar in the second round.

0912 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. It is a humid day at Roland Garros, with light showers forecast.

Novak Djokovic will headline the night session, while world number one Jannik Sinner and top seeds including Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are also in action.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Filip Misolic (Austria)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

6-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 32-Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 31-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

17-Daria Kasatkina (Australia) v 10-Paula Badosa (Spain)

Elsa Jacquemot (France) v Lois Boisson (France)

Joao Fonseca (Brazil) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)

Cameron Norrie (Britain) v Jacob Fearnley (Britain)