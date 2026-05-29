French Open day six

PARIS, May 29 : Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open on Friday (times GMT):

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in warm conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius in Paris and expected to peak at about 33 degrees amid a high-temperature warning from public weather service Meteo France.

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are in third-round action in the men's singles, while four-times winner Iga Swiatek faces compatriot Magda Linette in the women's draw.

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ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Magda Linette (Poland) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 27-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

28-Joao Fonseca (Brazil) v 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Quentin Halys (France) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 11-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Tamara Korpatsch (Germany)

15-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 24-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

15-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)

Alex Michelsen (U.S.) v 27-Rafael Jodar (Spain)

8-Alex De Minaur (Australia) v 26-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic)

Peyton Stearns (U.S.) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)