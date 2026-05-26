French Open day three

May 26 : Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT):

1334 AUSTRALIAN WILDCARD WALTON SHOCKS MEDVEDEV

Sixth seed Daniil Medvedev fell at the first hurdle after a surprise defeat by Australian wildcard Adam Walton, who stunned the 30-year-old 6-2 1-6 6-1 1-6 6-4 to advance.

1225 ARYNA SABALENKA BLAZES PAST JESSICA BOUZAS MANEIRO

Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka began her quest for a maiden clay Grand Slam title with a 6-4 6-2 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in hot conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures in Paris around 28 degrees Celsius and forecast to rise to about 33 degrees later in the day.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, will open proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain)

Alexandre Muller (France) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Taylor Townsend (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Clement Tabur (France)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Adam Walton (Australia) v 6-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 16-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

22-Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) v Lois Boisson (France)

4-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Marin Cilic (Croatia) v Moise Kouame (France)

Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 30-Corentin Moutet (France)

Hanne Vandewinkel (Germany) v 19-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Kimberly Birrell (Australia) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)