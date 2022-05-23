Logo
French Open day two
French Open day two

French Open day two

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 23, 2022 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

23 May 2022 07:24PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 07:24PM)
PARIS : Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT):

1040 OSAKA EXITS IN FIRST ROUND

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka crashed out at the first hurdle following a 7-5 6-4 defeat by seeded American Amanda Anisimova, a year after her withdrawal from Roland Garros for mental health reasons.

Anisimova, who reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2019, also beat Osaka in the Australian Open third round this year.

1035 KVITOVA ADVANCES

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova rallied from 2-5 to take the first set against Hungarian Anna Bondar on the tiebreak before cruising through the second to triumph 7-6(0) 6-1. She will meet Australia's Daria Saville in the second round.

0915 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, following brief showers earlier in the day, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Compiled by Aadi Nair and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

