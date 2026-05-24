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French Open gets under way with Coldplay song on strings, heat on clay
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French Open gets under way with Coldplay song on strings, heat on clay

French Open gets under way with Coldplay song on strings, heat on clay
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 24, 2026 France's Arthur Gea in action during his first round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
French Open gets under way with Coldplay song on strings, heat on clay
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 23, 2026 Ground staff spray water on the court ahead of the French Open REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
24 May 2026 05:46PM
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PARIS, May 24 : The French Open started on Sunday under a blazing sun as panama-hatted fans streamed into Roland Garros, which felt more Riviera than claycourt grind as alleys echoed with a violin rendition of Coldplay's "Viva la Vida" and other soft-rock staples.

With temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), play began at 0900 GMT (1100 local time).

Russian Karen Khachanov, seeded 13, was taking on French hope Arthur Gea on Court Suzanne Lenglen an hour before 11th-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic opens proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier against Sinja Kraus of Austria.

The claycourt Grand Slam suffered two major withdrawals as twice champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled out last month with a wrist injury and much-hyped local favourite Arthur Fils also withdrew injured on Saturday.

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Italian Jannik Sinner, the world number one, is the heavy favourite in the men’s draw, while the women’s draw seems wide open.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, opens his campaign against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard later on Sunday.

Russian eight seed Mirra Andreeva will be the highest seeded woman in action when she takes on French wildcard Fiona Ferro.

Source: Reuters
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