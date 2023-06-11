Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

French Open men's final to start under closed roof
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

French Open men's final to start under closed roof

11 Jun 2023 09:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : The French Open men's final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Norway's Casper Ruud will start under a closed roof with rain showers forecast in Paris on Sunday.

The retractable roof was first used in the 2020 edition of Roland Garros and that year, as the tournament was played in September and October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the final was effectively played indoors.

Djokovic was thrashed in that final 6-0 6-2 7-5 by Spain's Rafael Nadal.

The Serbian is looking to win a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.