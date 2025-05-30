French Open organisers spoil Djokovic's football plans

French Open organisers turned a deaf ear to Novak Djokovic's hint that the former world number one would rather watch the Champions League final than play in the French Open night session on Saturday.

Serbia's Djokovic has been scheduled to play the pick-of-the-day third-round match on Court Philippe Chatrier against Austrian Filip Misolic, starting not before 2015 local time.

Paris is set to have an electric atmosphere on Saturday night as Paris St Germain take on Inter Milan in Munich with the kickoff scheduled for 2100 local time.

Djokovic had made clear he was interested in watching the game.

"It's going to be PSG that I will support. I will definitely watch it if I'm not playing night session. Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule... " Djokovic said with a smile on Thursday.

"The fact that there's the Champions League final won't change much for us anyway," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said earlier on Friday.

"We're trying to do our utmost for the tournament. We are very happy with PSG. We're trying to do our job organizing this tournament. 15,000 people will come over here to watch tennis tomorrow. We'll try to give them the best possible match."

Djokovic will surely be eager to make it the quickest possible match.