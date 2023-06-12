Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

French Open toughest to win, making record in Paris all the more special: Djokovic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

French Open toughest to win, making record in Paris all the more special: Djokovic

French Open toughest to win, making record in Paris all the more special: Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Jun 11, 2023. (Photo: AP/Christophe Ena)

12 Jun 2023 01:32AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2023 02:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Novak Djokovic said winning a record 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title at the French Open after beating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 on Sunday (Jun 11) was special given that it was always the toughest one to win for him.

The Serbian has now won the most Grand Slams of any male player and is the only one to have won each of the four - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open - at least three times.

But of the 23 Grand Slams, only three have come at the French Open with rival Rafael Nadal, who has 22 majors, dominating on clay with 14 wins in Paris.

Djokovic has also won ten times in Australia and three times at the US Open while triumphing seven times at Wimbledon.

"It is no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win," Djokovic, who has played in the Paris final seven times, said to a cheering crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court," he said, after lifting the trophy aloft.

The 36-year-old won the title without Nadal in the tournament, with the Spaniard missing the Grand Slam due to an injury and surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

"I am being fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It is an incredible feeling," he said.

Djokovic can now extend his lead in Grand Slam victories with the season moving over to grass and Wimbledon, where he will bid for an eighth title.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis Novak Djokovic

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.