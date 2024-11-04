French prosecutors drop harassment probe into ex-soccer chief Le Graet

PARIS : French prosecutors have dropped an investigation into sexual and moral harassment allegations against former French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet, newspaper Le Monde and L'Equiped reported late on Sunday.

The preliminary inquiry, opened in January 2023, was closed on Oct. 17 due to insufficient evidence, the reports said. The Paris public prosecution office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Le Graet, 82, who led the FFF since 2011, resigned in February amid the controversy, denying any wrongdoing. His departure followed a government audit that concluded he no longer had "the necessary legitimacy" to lead French soccer.