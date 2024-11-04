Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

French prosecutors drop harassment probe into ex-soccer chief Le Graet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

French prosecutors drop harassment probe into ex-soccer chief Le Graet

French prosecutors drop harassment probe into ex-soccer chief Le Graet

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2022 Ballon d'Or - Chatelet Theatre, Paris, France - October 17, 2022 President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet before the awards REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

04 Nov 2024 03:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French prosecutors have dropped an investigation into sexual and moral harassment allegations against former French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet, newspaper Le Monde and L'Equiped reported late on Sunday.

The preliminary inquiry, opened in January 2023, was closed on Oct. 17 due to insufficient evidence, the reports said. The Paris public prosecution office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Le Graet, 82, who led the FFF since 2011, resigned in February amid the controversy, denying any wrongdoing. His departure followed a government audit that concluded he no longer had "the necessary legitimacy" to lead French soccer.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement