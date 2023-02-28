Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi - source

French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi - source

Soccer Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - February 27, 2023 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi before the Best FIFA Football Awards REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

28 Feb 2023 06:16PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 06:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : French prosecutors have opened an investigation following rape allegations against PSG player and Morocco team star Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation said, confirming reports in several French media outlets including Le Parisien.

The source said the investigation had been opened by the prosecutor's office of Nanterre, near Paris.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office said it did "not want to communicate on this ongoing investigation".

Neither PSG nor Hakimi could immediately be reached for comment.

Le Parisien, which first revealed the investigation, said a 24-year old woman went to police on Sunday to say she had been raped by Hakimi in his home near Paris on Saturday. Le Parisien said the young woman did not file a formal complaint but that the prosecutor's office decides to investigate.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.