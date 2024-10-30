French rugby federation bans alcohol, proposes drug tests to improve discipline

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has banned players from drinking alcohol during national team gatherings as part of efforts to improve discipline following a series of controversies off the field this year.

Among the 20 steps announced by the FFR on Tuesday (Oct 29) is a proposal to introduce drug and alcohol testing, while consumption of alcohol is banned at the national rugby centre in Marcoussis, stadiums and changing rooms.

"These are places where the players are there to try and develop their physical and tactical abilities to the best of their ability," FFR vice president Jean-Marc Lhermet told reporters.

"The consumption of alcohol is not authorised in these places."

France were rocked by a series of high-profile incidents this year.

Fullback Melvyn Jaminet was handed a 34-week ban over a racist social media post during their Argentina tour in July, and Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou were arrested for alleged sexual assault during the same tour.

Both players have denied wrongdoing and said the sex was consensual.

In August, Medhi Narjissi, part of the France under-18 team due to participate in a tournament in South Africa, was swept away by a rip tide while swimming in a recovery session after training and his body was not recovered.

National team coach Fabien Galthie said players backed the measures.

"We did a questionnaire and all the players said yes," he added. "It was a logical and coherent development in relation to what had happened."

France are scheduled to play Japan, New Zealand and Argentina next month.