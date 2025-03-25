Logo
French soccer legend Platini says his honour has been restored after acquittal
Former UEFA President Michel Platini leaves the tribunal after he got acquitted on corruption charges against him in Muttenz, Switzerland, March 25, 2025. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

25 Mar 2025 06:57PM
MUTTENZ, Switzerland : French soccer great Michel Platini said on Tuesday he was "very happy" and felt that his honour had been restored after a Swiss court acquitted him of fraud.

"The persecution of FIFA and some Swiss federal prosecutors for 10 years is now over," Platini told reporters. "It is now totally over. And for me, today, my honour has returned and I am very happy."

Platini, a former captain and manager of the French national team, said he had received 10,000 messages of support and would celebrate the decision by going to a restaurant.

Source: Reuters
