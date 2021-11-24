Logo
French soccer star Benzema gets 1-year suspended jail term
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Kazakhstan - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 13, 2021. France's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

24 Nov 2021 05:11PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 05:11PM)
VERSAILLES: A Court in Versailles on Wednesday (Nov 24) found France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape and sentenced him to a one-year suspended jail term.

He was also fined €75,000 (US$84,170).

Benzema, who had denied any wrongdoing, was not in court. He is due to play for the Spanish club against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol later in the day.

Prosecutors had argued that Benzema had encouraged Valbuena to pay a suspected group of blackmailers in order to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye.

Source: Reuters/vc

