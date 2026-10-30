French sports institute expels five teenage players

PARIS, Oct 30 : France's national sports institute INSEP has expelled five teenage basketball players following incidents involving physical violence at its Paris boarding facility, it said on Friday.

INSEP had initially suspended 10 players and launched an internal investigation last month after younger players were subjected to acts described as "hazing" by older teammates.

"After reviewing the facts and individual responsibilities, five athletes have been permanently expelled from the institution," INSEP said in a statement.

"For the other five, the sanctions imposed make it possible to consider their reinstatement at INSEP in the short or medium term, subject to educational measures."

Fabien Canu, INSEP's director general, said the decisions taken "make clear that no form of humiliation, harassment, violence or hazing will be tolerated within our institution".