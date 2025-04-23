French star Le Garrec apologises for diving incident

-France scrumhalf Nolann le Garrec has apologised after falling dramatically during a Top 14 match, an action widely criticised as simulation.

The Racing 92 player dropped to the ground clutching his face after a minor collision with Perpignan prop Bruce Devaux at the weekend, prompting jeers from home fans when replayed on the stadium's screen. Referee Kevin Bralley simply instructed Le Garrec to continue playing.

"I received a shoulder to the face and did not know if it was intentional," Le Garrec said in a statement to Midi Olympique. "After reviewing the images, I see this gesture was completely involuntary. I apologise to the match referees.

"I did not want to disrespect anyone. It is not how I behave."

Former referee Nigel Owens stated he would have shown Le Garrec a straight red card, while critics argued such exaggeration undermines concerns about genuine head injuries.

Le Garrec suggested the match context had played a part in his actions. Racing had just seen Fijian wing Vinaya Habosi sent off for head contact, and they were trailing Perpignan by 11 points with 10 minutes to play.

The Parisians ultimately went down 28-24 – a result that leaves them just four points above the relegation playoff zone with five rounds remaining.

The incident adds to rugby's growing simulation controversies this season, despite laws explicitly prohibiting actions that might deceive officials or contradict "the spirit of good sportsmanship".

In March, La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara likened Stade Francais flanker Romain Briatte to Brazilian footballer Neymar after Australian lock Will Skelton was sent off for a ruck clear-out.

Earlier in the year, Bath and England centre Ollie Lawrence admitted he "probably could have carried on" following a head clash with Northampton's Alex Mitchell — though he denied any attempt to deceive officials.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)