French striker Maupay joins Everton from Brighton

Everton have signed Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League clubs said on Friday, with the French forward signing a three-year deal.

Maupay is Everton's sixth signing of the close season after James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and Amadou Onana and joins for an undisclosed fee.

The Merseyside club had hoped to seal the transfer in time for the 26-year-old to make his debut on Saturday at Brentford but did not complete the paperwork in time.

"It feels amazing," said Maupay. "It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed.

"I'm excited and it's a new challenge for me. I will do everything I can for Everton," added the striker, who scored 26 goals in 102 league games for Brighton.

Maupay, who moved to the south-coast from Brentford for 16 million pounds ($18.78 million) in 2019, regularly finished as Brighton's top scorer but manager Graham Potter said he had left for football reasons after not playing so far this season.

"Neal is keen to play more regular football than we have been able to offer and Everton are able to give him that opportunity. We could fully understand his position, and the deal represents a good one for all parties involved," he said.

Everton are 17th with one point from three games, while Brighton are fifth on seven points- two behind leaders Arsenal.

($1 = 0.8520 pounds)