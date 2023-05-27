Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

French teen Arthur Fils advances to final at Lyon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

French teen Arthur Fils advances to final at Lyon

French teen Arthur Fils advances to final at Lyon
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 12, 2023 France's Arthur Fils in action during his round of 64 match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
French teen Arthur Fils advances to final at Lyon
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2023 Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts during his round of 32 match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
27 May 2023 05:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French teenager Arthur Fils advanced to his first ATP final by holding on for a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory over eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima at the Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France.

Fils, 18, broke Nakashima's serve in the sixth game of the deciding third set, but the American broke back one game later to make it 4-3. The third-set tie-breaker remained on serve until Fils broke through on Nakashima's serve to make it 6-5 and force match point. He finished the match on his own serve.

Fils saved 9 of 12 match points to reach the final where he will face No. 4 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, who was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over defending champion and second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

Gonet Geneva Open

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the final at Geneva, Switzerland, with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) victory over No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz.

Dimitrov, the No. 4 seed, advanced to his first final in five years by saving 9 of 13 break points and overcoming 10 double faults.

Dimitrov will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who pulled off a 7-6 (3), 6-3 upset over Germany's Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 seed. Jarry broke Zverev's serve in the fourth game of the second set, the only break of serve in the match.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.