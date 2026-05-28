French teen Kouame reaches French Open third round in five-set thriller

(Refiles amending day in paragraph one)

PARIS, May 28 : French 17-year-old Moise Kouame became the fifth-youngest man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam, defeating Paraguayan Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 6-3 7-5 3-6 2-6 7-6(8) in a gripping French Open clash lasting nearly five hours on Thursday.

Kouame, ranked 318th in the world and playing in his first Grand Slam courtesy of a wildcard, displayed remarkable composure and resilience to claim the first five-set victory of his fledgling career.

After racing to a two-set lead, Kouame was pegged back as Vallejo launched a fightback, taking the third and fourth sets to set up a decider. The young Frenchman held his nerve and broke back late in the final set.

"Without you I would never have made it," Kouame told the jubilant French crowd, who had been roaring him on throughout. He sealed the win on his first match point with a daring serve-and-volley in the super tie-break, delighting fans on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Kouame is the fifth-youngest player to make it to the third round at Roland Garros since the Open Era began in 1968. The youngest remains American Michael Chang, who achieved the feat aged 16 in 1988.

Kouame will face Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, the world number 36, in the next round.